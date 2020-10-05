Photo : Ethan Miller / Staff ( Getty Images )

As with forms of social media, scrolling through Tik Tok can be a deeply stressful experience. It is, in short, a whole lot. But within the chaos there are odd pockets of unadulterated tranquility. Such pockets may often be referred to as “a vibe” or even “a whole vibe.” Rollergirls? A vibe. Bored in the house? A vibe. Longboarding while drinking Ocean Spray and listening to Fleetwood Mac’s immortal “Dreams,” thus driving sales of “Dreams” up by nearly 400 percent? A definite vibe.

Advertisement

It would seem that Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac agrees, and has joined Tik Tok so that he might share his own vibe. He’s added rain. (Mick, you’re going to want to head back inside soon, don’t you remember? Thunder only happens when it’s raining?)

Advertisement

Now it’s unclear whether or not Fleetwood is actually skating, though we’d have to guess that he’s not—that’s a very steady pace and it’s also not all that smooth. But who cares? We hope Nathan Apodaca is tickled pink.

Advertisement

Fleetwood is far from the only person to get in on this particular trend, though both the rain and the fact that he’s Mick Fleetwood would tend to give him an edge over some others. But here are a few more highlights. First: A doggo.

Advertisement

This one has a surprise dog in it, and also involves a helicopter rather than a board.

Advertisement

The reveal in this next one is pretty killer.

Advertisement

We’d include this one for the spectacular scenery alone, but it also passes the vibe check.

Advertisement

There is great power in truly knowing one’s self, warts and all. This is how we’re willing and able to admit that we are often incapable of resisting the lure of decent prop comedy.

Advertisement

And finally, someone coming for Mr. Autumn Man’s gig.

Advertisement

One last detail: If you scroll through the replies to Fleetwood’s video, you’ll eventually stumble across the name “Kevin Bacon.” You’re going to have the urge to click through to that profile. We suggest you give in to that impulse. He makes guacamole! That, too, is a vibe.



