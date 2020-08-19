Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer: “It’s Shark Week, motherfuckers”

Photo : Jeff Kowalsky / Contributor ( Getty Images )

Democratic Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer has found herself dealing with a gaffe the morning after her appearance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Prior to her speech, she was caught on a hot mic, joking with those in attendance (presumably staffers). “It’s Shark Week,” she said, and followed that up with a clarification: “It’s Shark Week,” with an added, whispered “motherfuckers.”

Shocking though some readers may find this statement, we feel it important to underline the problem with her remarks: Shark Week, an annual programming block from the Discovery Channel that’s been a staple of the network since its debut in the 1980s, actually concluded on August 16. What an embarrassing slip-up from the executive branch of the Wolverine State!

Whitmer, the state’s 49th Governor, began her first term in January 2019 after serving in both chambers of the state’s legislative body, and to our knowledge, has no experience correctly communicating information about television scheduling to the TV-watching public. Perhaps she should stick to her areas of expertise: being the Governor of Michigan and, apparently, being really fucking good at swearing.

