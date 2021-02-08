Michelle Rodriguez (Kevin Winter/Getty Images), Justice Smith (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

Back in December, Chris Pine signed on to star in a Dungeons & Dragons movie for Paramount and eOne, with neither party taking the important step to explain if this was going to be some kind of fantasy epic like the last D&D movie or a Jumanji-style thing about people getting sucked into the world of their tabletop game. Now we know two of the people joining Pine’s party (that’s a D&D thing!): The Hollywood Reporter says Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith have joined the cast, but again, we don’t know who they’re playing. Are they elves and/or wizards and/or fighters? Or are they nerds playing a game who get transported to a fantasy world? We need to know!

That’s all the new information we have about this, but if you don’t know what D&D is, THR explains that it’s known for its “war games, treasure hunts, camaraderie, and reversals of fortune,” which manages to make it sound less fun than it should. The movie is coming from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who previously directed Game Night. As for Rodriguez and Smith, she’s in the Fast And Furious movies and he’s Detective Pikachu’s friend. Together, they are… two people who may or may not be nerds and/or cool fantasy rogues in this movie. We would really like to know what this movie is about!