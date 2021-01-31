Michelle Pfeiffer Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

There’s some weird multiverse stuff happening with the DC movies, as Ben Affleck’s beefy Batman from those bad new movies is going to appear alongside Michael Keaton’s kinda weird-yet-charming Batman from those good old movies in the upcoming Flash solo film, but another memorable player from one of those good old movies would like Warner Bros. to know that her phone also works and that she’d be willing to talk if anybody were to, you know, give her a call.

Speaking with Screen Rant about her upcoming film French Exit, Michelle Pfeiffer noted that she’d be willing to reprise her role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in a future DC movie, but she says the reason she hasn’t done it is because nobody has asked her yet. Now, it might already require some complicated explanations to get Keaton’s Batman in the same room as Ezra Miller’s Flash, so it could be a lot to ask to get a second Tim Burton-era character in there, but it can’t be that hard to put her in one scene and just establish that Keaton’s Batman eventually ended up with Pfeiffer’s Catwoman, right? It’s not like anyone’s in a rush to get the Flash movie made. It’s been on a shelf since Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice came out. Plus, then both her and Keaton will exist in the MCU and the modern DC movie universe, bringing us one step closer to comic book movie harmony.

A different movie version of Catwoman will appear in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, as played by Zoë Kravitz. Back in 2019, Pfeiffer offered her a bit of useful advice on playing the iconic character—though, really, it’s advice that we could all use from time to time.