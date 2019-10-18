Michelle Pfeiffer has one specific piece of advice for new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz

Matt Reeves’s big-screen take on Gotham’s favorite caped crusader is shaping up to be exciting, thanks to some seriously ingenious casting. Robert Pattinson as Batman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon are all fantastic, but Zoë Kravitz nabbing the role of Catwoman is downright thrilling. Even better, t he Big Little Lies star is being welcomed with open paws by the sisterhood by actresses who previously played the part, including Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, Camren Bicondova, Lee Meriwether, and now Michelle Pfeiffer, who donned the catsuit in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.



During her appearance on Good Morning America to promote Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the actress admitted that Catwoman was one of her favorite roles and that she’s excited Kravitz is taking over. When host Michael Strahan asked if she had any advice for her, Pfeiffer’s response was simple but extremely practical.

“Make sure whilst designing the costume they consider how you’re going to go to the bathroom,” she said. A seemingly minor but, one might imagine, very important detail . Honestly, Pfeiffer’s performance looks even more impressive now, as we’re now imagining she had to pee during every fight scene.

The Batman is set to release on June 25, 2021.

