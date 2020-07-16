Michelle Obama's Spotify podcast launches later this month

Michelle Obama Photo : Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Glamour

It’s been a year since Barack and Michelle Obama signed a big deal through their Higher Ground production company to develop new podcasts for Spotify, and now we finally know what the first of those will be. As it turns out, though, it’s not going to be Michelle Obama talking about bad movies (as we assumed, given the fact that every podcast is about bad movies). It’s actually going to be a rather straightforward interview podcast, but with the added hook that it’s… hosted by Michelle Obama. She’s a pretty big deal.

Titled The Michelle Obama Podcast (she doesn’t need to try any harder than that), the show will feature Obama talking to “friends, family, and allies” as they explore “the relationships that shape us” and other “meaningful topics” that will hopefully allow listeners to “open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them.” That comes from Variety, which says initial guests will include Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, as well as former Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett, journalist Michele Norris, and Conan O’Brien (who famously invented podcasts in 2019). The Michelle Obama Podcast will premiere on Spotify—for both free and premium users—on July 29.

So how long before Michelle Obama and Joe Rogan agree to be on each other’s shows now that they’re on the same network? That has to happen eventually.