Get ready for round two of the Revolutionary War, because a bunch of American celebrities are going to face off against a bunch of British celebrities in a dodgeball match for James Corden’s Late Late Show. Corden is taking his show to London next week, and it looks like he’s going to celebrate the homecoming by inadvertently proving—once again—that America is cool and England is lame. Now, we know patriotism is kind of unfashionable these days since America fucking sucks in some very real ways, but it’s hard to deny the power of the all-female American team. Along with noted podcaster and Netflix producer Michelle Obama, it will also feature Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Lena Waithe, Kate Hudson, and Melissa McCarthy. Compare that to the all-male United Kingdom team, which has Corden, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Bradley, and Reggie Watts.

That team has some potential, since Samwell from Game Of Thrones is the true hero of Westeros and Benedict Cumberbatch is friends with The Avengers, but Reggie Watts isn’t even from the United Kingdom. That’ll probably create a communication barrier that the American team won’t have to deal with, especially if this dodgeball game involves elevators, apartments, or car trunks—all of which have different names over there. The Hill says the dodgeball game will air on Monday’s episode, which is June 17, and after that we can go back to focusing on how much America sucks.