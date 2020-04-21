Photo : Vittorio Zunino Celotto ( Getty Images )

Tomorrow (that’d be April 22) is Earth Day, and while it feels like there are much more pressing matters at hand—the coronavirus, the potential collapse of the American economy, misguided protests, et al.—Michael Moore would like to remind you that climate change is something we should still very much be concerned about. In anticipation of Earth Day, the filmmaker is releasing a new documentary titled Planet Of The Humans. T he doc marks the directorial debut of environmentalist Jeff Gibbs, who also produced Bowling For Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11. Moore is the executive producer of Planet Of The Humans, which examines humanity’s misguided attempts to rectify climate change, ultimately placing our fate in the hands of big business:



Just some light infotainment for your 2020 Earth Day, mid-pandemic edition. In all seriousness, Planet Of The Humans appears to be very much in line with Moore’s previous documentary efforts—which have unfortunately sparked very little, if any, change despite confronting the public with vital truths about the government, gun control (or the lack thereof), and healthcare.

Here’s the official and very lengthy synopsis for Planet Of The Humans, which is available for free for 30 days via Moore’s Rumble Media YouTube channel:

Michael Moore presents Planet of the Humans, a documentary that dares to say what no one else will this Earth Day — that we are losing the battle to stop climate change on planet earth because we are following leaders who have taken us down the wrong road — selling out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America. This film is the wake-up call to the reality we are afraid to face: that in the midst of a human-caused extinction event, the environmental movement’s answer is to push for techno-fixes and band-aids. It’s too little, too late. Removed from the debate is the only thing that MIGHT save us: getting a grip on our out-of-control human presence and consumption. Why is this not THE issue? Because that would be bad for profits, bad for business. Have we environmentalists fallen for illusions, “green” illusions, that are anything but green, because we’re scared that this is the end—and we’ve pinned all our hopes on biomass, wind turbines, and electric cars? No amount of batteries are going to save us, warns director Jeff Gibbs (lifelong environmentalist and co-producer of “Fahrenheit 9/11” and “Bowling for Columbine”). This urgent, must-see movie, a full-frontal assault on our sacred cows, is guaranteed to generate anger, debate, and, hopefully, a willingness to see our survival in a new way—before it’s too late.