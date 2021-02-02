Michael Imperioli Photo : Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020

According to Variety, Michael Imperioli is working with writer Alec Berg on a new scripted series for HBO that will be a “meta blend of fact and fiction” based on Imperiloi’s “experiences as a practicing Buddhist.” Imperiloi, of course, played Christoper Moltisanti on The Sopranos and has gone on to appear in Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector and One Night In Miami, while Berg is the co-creator of Barry and has worked on Silicon Valley and Curb Your Enthusiasm. That means this is a proper HBO team-up, so it has the potential to be a pretty big deal—if only HBO could bring in some more of its big names, like Nicole Kidman or Drogon.

The Variety story doesn’t say anything about the tone of this project, as in comedy or drama, but it stands to reason that it’ll be some mixture of the two. That is usually how HBO does things, though Berg’s work does tend to skew in the comedy direction (aside from The Cat In The Hat, which he co-wrote). It sounds like this project—which is still untitled—is pretty early, so there’s no word on if it’ll get picked up by HBO or when it might air.

