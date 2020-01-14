Michael Chiklis and Michelle MacLaren run for the border in first Coyote teaser

Screenshot : Paramount Network

There are two types of people in the world: People who wake up every day wishing The Shield was still on and those who haven’t seen The Shield. Yes, the story of Vic Mackey ended in one of TV’s very best finales, but star Michael Chiklis will soon return to your televisions as another complex agent of law enforcement. Coyote, a Paramount Network drama helmed in part by Michelle MacLaren—the prolific TV director behind some of Breaking Bad and Game Of Thrones’ best episodes—stars Chiklis as a U.S. Border Patrol agent who finds himself on the other side of the law when he helps a young girl cross her way into America. The 10-episode series also counts American Gods and Jack Ryan alum David Graziano behind the scenes.

Today, Paramount dropped a teaser for the series. Entertainment Weekly also quotes Chiklis speaking about the series at the TCAs: “To play someone whose point of view is galvanized, who looked through a certain prism, and to be thrusted into a complete different set of circumstances…to have his preconceived notions of the world broken down, fascinated me,” he said.

Watch the teaser below ahead of the show’s summer premiere.