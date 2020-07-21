Screenshot : Entertainment Weekly

Hot on the heels of an oral history unpacking the movie’s creation and cult status, Edgar Wright’s hyper-caffeinated Scott Pilgrim Vs. The Universe is ringing in its 10th anniversary with a proper reunion. Only Kieran Culkin and Brie Larson are missing from the core cast of super-powered lovers and exes, with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, and many more gathering (virtually) for a table read of the script.

Released in 2010, Scott Pilgrim hews close to the anime-inspired look of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, which follows an underachiever who must defeat all of his crush’s exes in combat in order to earn her affection. The combination of that cinematic premise, Wright’s vivid aesthetic, and the highly appealing young cast—it also starred Jason Schwartzman, Anna Kendrick, Satya Bhabha, Mae Whitman, Alison Pill, and Brandon Routh, all of whom are on hand for the read—made it seem like a sure thing , but such was not the case. The film earned back roughly half of its budget, but, like much of Wright’s work, has only grown its audience over the years.

It might seem strange to read a film that’s remembered primarily for its visual style, but there’s plenty of fun to be had here . Schwartzman, for example, is wearing a shirt with his face on it, which is weird and kinda funny, while Evans’ very good, very happy dog makes some welcome cameos. And then there’s Routh, who, after revealing that he’s dusted off the exact outfit his vegan Todd wears in the film, is asked by Evans why he hasn’t aged, a compliment made even more potent by the fact that it’s asked by Chris Evans.

More than just a nostalgia grab, the reading also serves to benefit Water for People, a nonprofit that provides clean drinking water where it’s needed. Head here to either make a donation or enter a raffle to win original drawings from either Michael Cera or O’Malley, who spent his time sketching during the read .

Watch the reunion in full below.

