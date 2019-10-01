Photo: Netflix

In an Instagram post teasing the trailer for his new action epic, 6 Underground, Michael Bay described it as being “kind of back to my old school self.” So, in an age where just about every major release is a relentless onslaught of the senses, Bay’s here to remind you of a time when he was one of the only ones doing that. Per the below trailer, 6 Underground looks to be a visually impressive, utterly nonsensical bit of gobbledygook that will, one should hope, should at least be fun to watch. Also, an original story! Neat!



Netflix poured $125 million into the flick, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the leader of a group of vigilante heroes (?) who fake their own deaths and cut ties from the past so they can devote their lives to blowing up the cars, skyscrapers, and swimming pools of bad guys.

Advertisement

The script comes via Deadpool franchise writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and rounding out the cast is Dave Franco, Adria Arjona, Ben Hardy, Corey Hawkins, and Inglourious Basterds’ Mélanie Laurent. It hits Netflix on December 13, but do you really want to watch this on your phone? Like all Bay movies, this one’s probably best appreciated on the big screen.