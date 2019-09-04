Screenshot: Warner Bros. Pictures (YouTube)

It’s been over four years since Michael B. Jordan was first billed to star in Just Mercy, the biographical legal drama based on the memoir of attorney and activist Bryan Stevenson. It spent a little time in Developmental Hell, but the project managed to quickly claw its way out after the casting of fellow Marvel dweller Brie Larson in 2018. A year later, the first trailer has finally arrived. The inaugural look, which you can check out below, dropped during Good Morning America.

Jordan stars as Stevenson, an attorney who takes on the case of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), an Alabama man who was wrongly imprisoned and sentenced to death for the murder of 18-year-old Ronda Morrison. Despite evidence and multiple witnesses supporting his innocence, McMillian served six years on death row. Directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars O’Shea Jackson Jr and will be making its debut September 6 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Just Mercy will have limited theatrical release on December 25 before premiering nationwide January 17, 2020.