Photo : Olivier Douliery, AFP ( Getty Images )

Resistance to capitalist gainz is futile. The moment this whole GameStop-Wall Street thing became something middle-aged parents started asking their kids about, you should’ve seen this coming: Oh yes, there will movies about it, plural. Adam McKay or someone similar (white, man) will direct them . For now, Deadline reports that MGM was the thirstiest of all studios, winning the film rights to—and this is where it gets real fun—a book proposal. Not an actual, complete text, which is impossible because this moment in time is still very much unfolding, the full extent of its impact remains unknown, and a concluding event has yet to occur—this thing could drag on for months. Author Ben Mezrich (whose book about Facebook was adapted into The Social Network) has proposed a book about the ongoing GameStop-Wall Street situation. There are some really good TL;DR/Stocks For Dummies takes on it, including this one from The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah and this simple text version. Basically, a bunch of average people are screwing over some hedge funds and making money , and the millionaires don’t like it because it proves that the market is not actually free and fair and should be regulated.



Mezrich’s eventual book will be titled The Antisocial Network, and is expected to go up for auction to publishing houses sometime this month. Another fun ingredient: Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, aka the Winklevoss twins of Facebook fame, are set to executive produce the inevitable film. Meanwhile, Deadline also reports that Netflix is moving quickly to put together its own take on the stocks chaos, with The Hurt Locker’s Mark Boal in talks to script and Noah Centineo (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) attached to star, and journalist/tech expert Scott Galloway in talks to consult.

As of now, GameStop stock is sitting at $253.05 per share, down $72.56 from yesterday. Over on the WallStreetBets subreddit —which contributed significantly to GameStop’s stock increase—some users have insisted that these dips are to be expected and have instructed fellow stockholders to “hold the line” and not sell their shares. Some have suggested/speculated that the stock could increase 10-fold in the coming weeks. The truth is that no one actually knows what will happen because no one knows how the economy works, really, which is another thing you should probably learn now while you’re realizing that money isn’t really real.