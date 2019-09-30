Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

As reported by Variety, Metallica announced over the weekend that it is choosing to postpone its upcoming tour in Australia and New Zealand so James Hetfield can go back to a rehab program. The tour was supposed to start halfway through October and go until November, and while a statement from Metallica emphasizes that the tour is simply postponed (until “health and schedule permit”) and not outright canceled, the band is honoring all refund requests. As for that statement, it simply says that “our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years” and that he “now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.” Variety also points out that Hetfield’s struggles with alcoholism were covered in the well-received Some Kind Of Monster documentary from 2004, which kind of feels like a plug to go back and watch Some Kind Of Monster.