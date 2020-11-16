Screenshot : HBO Max

Inspiration has to come from somewhere. For writers, it’s often from those in their orbit, much to the chagrin of, well, those in their orbit. In the latest film from Steven Soderbergh, Meryl Streep stars as a successful author who, after hitting a bout of writer’s block, reunites with a few old friends—and a nephew—on a cruise ship. The problem? Those old friends are still stinging from how they’ve been depicted in her works. “The consequences on my life of her actions were unacceptable,” declares one spurned pal, grimacing at the library of novels penned by her one-time bestie.

Of course, it isn’t the story of Let Them All Talk that will draw in viewers so much as the cast. Streep is joined by silver-screen legends Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest, not to mention Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan.

Let Them All Talk, Soderbergh’s follow-up to the disappointing The Laundromat, docks on HBO Max on December 10.