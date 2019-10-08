Critics are already buzzing about Tell Me Who I Am, a Netflix-produced documentary about identical twin brothers and one’s attempt to rewrite their complicated history. Ed Perkins’ tale begins with 18-year old Alex waking up from a coma, having forgotten everything except for his brother, Marcus. He relies on Marcus, then, to fill in the gaps in his memory. It isn’t until years and years later that Alex learns Marcus has been lying to him, sketching out a vision of their history that’s been heavily edited.

Tell Me Who I Am explores the perspective of each brother before the climax finds them reuniting to face the truth. “Their story spans continents and eras, from 1950s debutantes and high society in the Home Counties to a remote island in the Pacific and 90s raves,” reads a synopsis. “Disturbing, funny, heart-breaking, and affirming, Alex and Marcus’s determination to rebuild their lives makes us look afresh at how we choose to tell our stories.”

Watch the trailer above ahead of the film’s October 18 premiere on Netflix.