Photo: Melissa McCarthy (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images), The Little Mermaid

It’s been a minute since we heard about Disney’s inevitable “live-action” take on The Little Mermaid, which will try to justify its existence with new songs from Disney veteran Alan Menken and Hamilton scribe/star Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now, Variety reports that the casting process is underway, and that it’s looking like Melissa McCarthy is considering taking up the tentacles of Ursula the sea witch.

McCarthy’s casting isn’t confirmed as of yet, but Variety reports that the production team is “looking to make contemporary and compelling casting choices, while still paying homage to the beloved animated original.” In other words, they really, really want Ariana Grande to play Ariel.

Advertisement

Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall will don his wetsuit as director on the adaptation, which will probably begin filling out its ranks soon. What poor, unfortunate (read: rich, talented) souls will he cast in his net next? Chris Pine, probably?