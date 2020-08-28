Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Melania, what did you think would happen when you wore a green dress to the RNC?

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
AuxMelania TrumpRNC
29
1
Illustration for article titled Melania, what did you think would happen when you wore a green dress to the RNC?
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The 2020 Republican National Convention has been a parade of absurdity whose dystopian horrors the internet has responded to the way it does best: Turning the whole thing into a big joke. Seemingly unconcerned with that (and ignoring precedent), Melania Trump decided to cap off the event last night by wearing a lime green dress whose color all but begged to be used as a background for image edits.

While there are plenty of obvious Photoshops that just put Joe Biden’s face on the dress, the more creative corners of the internet used Melania as a palette for criticisms of the Trump White House. We have Melania wearing a KKK rally in one and, in another, her outfit displays American coronavirus death statistics.

Others used the dress to run a kind of highlight reel of awful shit involving Trump’s presidency. There’s the infamous clip of Trump pointing out a woman at a party to Jeffrey Epstein, photos of Stormy Daniels, and images of COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter logo.

A Twitter user with the handle @z3dster created a whole thread in this vein, editing the dress to show images of border detention camps, Paul Manafort’s mugshot, and more. All of these have been made since last night, which means there’s probably a whole lot more of them on their way. 

Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

