Mel Brooks in 2018 Photo : Tara Ziemba ( Getty Images )

Mel Brooks hasn’t had too much to say about Donald Trump over the past few years. The legendary comedian has characterized the president as a “song-and-dance man,” someone whose greatest contribution to the country is saving late night television. “Between Conan and Jimmy Kimmel and Colbert, he saved these guys!” he told The Daily Beast in 2018. “They’ve built careers on his doings. We are grateful to him for his contribution to showbiz. Other things are not so terrific.”

With the 2020 election less than a month away, however, Brooks is getting serious. On Wednesday, his son, the author Max Brooks, shared the 94-year old’s very first political video. And, no, he doesn’t want to see Trump reelected.

In a video not unlike his coronavirus PSA from earlier this year, Brooks begins the clip separated from his son and grandson by glass. “They can’t be with me. Why? Because of this coronavirus,” Brooks says. “And Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it.”

He’s not wrong. Despite contracting COVID-19 himself earlier this month, the president has continued to downplay the pandemic’s impact, both in terms of death—we’re currently hovering around 221,000—and the economy—8 million people have been forced into poverty due to the government’s refusal to provide ongoing federal aid.

Brooks goes on to endorse Joe Biden. “Why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes facts. Because Joe likes science,” he says. “Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me, vote for Joe.”



