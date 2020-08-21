Photo : Carmen Mandato ( Getty Images )

Megan Thee Stallion may have had an eventful Thursday night after naming rapper Tory Lanez as her shooter in last month’s incident, but the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is already gearing up for better days ahead . She’s accomplished quite a bit this year alone: She beat her label in a legal battle over the release of her album Suga, teamed up with fellow Texan Beyoncé for a smashing remix to her hit “Savage,” became a judge on HBO Max’s reality ballroom competition Legendary, and she can currently boast of having a record-breaking No. 1 Billboard hit with her collaboration with Cardi B, “WAP.” Today, the rapper announced in a recent press released that she will be performing her first paid livestream concert towards the end of the month. The Live Nation-produced event will take place on August 29 at 6 PM EST . Tickets are currently on sale for $15 on the Universe website. Once a user purchases their ticket, they’ll receive a single-use code that will allow them to enjoy the show from their home. This will be Megan’s first virtual show.

Advertisement

With the pandemic bringing the touring industry to almost a complete halt (unless you’re Smash Mouth, for some reason), the virtual performance is quickly becoming an entertainment staple. The online model has proven to be a major success for international groups like BTS, Twice, and most SM Entertainment artists, who have been streaming tour-grade concerts since the Spring. Other platforms, like Tik Tok, are finding ways to get in on the wave as well after recently hosting an augmented- reality event for The Weeknd.