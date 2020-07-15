Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Megan Thee Stallion has released a statement regarding a weekend incident that that resulted in the arrest of fellow rapper Tory Lanez. Per previous reports like this one from Pitchfork, Lanez was taken into custody on Sunday, July 12 in Hollywood Hills after an early morning altercation involving “people arguing in an SUV.” Authorities reported that shots were then fired and the car drove away. Soon after, police pulled over what they believed to be the SUV in question, which contained passengers Lanez, Megan, and an unidentified woman. Upon searching the vehicle, the police reportedly found a concealed firearm, which led to Lanez’s arrest. While Pitchfork and other publication were careful not to imply that Megan was also arrested, that did not stop the spread of conflicting information on social media, which led some to believe that she had been taken into custody as well.

Today, the “Savage” rapper took to Instagram to clarify her involvement and to share her side of the events . “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she begins. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.” She noted that she is expected to make a full recovery and intends to return to making music “as soon as possible.” Megan captioned the statement: “I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Megan did not share who shot her, nor are there any reports connecting Lanez to her injuries. TMZ, which was one of the platforms to initially break the news earlier this week, followed Megan’s statement with a video showing her exiting the car with her hands up. It then cuts to a look at both of the women, who appear to be handcuffed or similarly restrained. To be clear: Just because a person is temporarily restrained, that is not an automatic indication of an arrest.

According to police reports, Lanez was arrested on felony charges at 4:40 AM PST on Sunday and released on a $35,000 bond six hours later. He is expected to appear in court on October 13. We’ll continue to update this story as it develops.