A little more than a month ago, we reported on statements made by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who revealed via an Instagram post on July 15th that she’d been shot in the foot the preceding weekend. Details about the incident have remained somewhat unclear since then; among other things, Megan has declined to name who fired the gun at her, although rapper Tory Lanez (who was also in the SUV Megan was in directly before the incident occurred) was arrested that same night on charges related to a concealed firearm.

Now, though, Megan has stated definitively that Lanez was the one who shot her. Just hours after posting (and then deleting) a picture of her injury in an attempt to quiet people questioning the severity of the wound , the “WAP” rapper posted an Instagram Live session in which she stated directly that Tory Lanez shot her twice in the foot shortly after departing the SUV during an argument. In her statement (and in earlier social media posts), she stated that she’d made an effort to keep Lanez’s name out of the incident, but that “ you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and shit,” and so she decided to come out with the truth.

Besides the trauma of being shot, twice, Megan also recounts her fear at having the police called during the incident. (She says they were called by residents of the Hollywood Hills neighborhood where the incident took place.) Given that there were four Black people in the SUV—and that this happened in mid-July, during continual high tensions due to police violence—she was worried that all four occupants might be killed by the police.

Lanez—who has yet to respond to requests for comments in the aftermath of Megan’s accusation—was arrested that night, and later released on bail . Megan (despite rumors of an arrest, which were later shown to be false) was taken to the hospital by police to have her wounds treated.

