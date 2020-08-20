Megan Thee Stallion Instagrammed her gunshot injury to silence the trolls

Photo : Cassidy Sparrow ( Getty Images )

Last month, rap star and all-around badass Megan Thee Stallion was injured following a shooting that reportedly left her with three gunshot wounds to the foot that required surgery. Despite this, she is thankfully on the road to a quick recovery. She’s also, we imagine, buoyed somewhat by the gargantuan success of she and Cardi B’s “WAP.”



Unfortunately, trolls almost immediately began casting doubt on Megan’s injuries, accusing her of exaggerating or lying about the circumstances surrounding the incident. In response, the artist took to Instagram in a now-deleted Wednesday post to explain the whole situation. Anyone curious can read her full statement below and, if you’re interested in seeing the grisly photo that accompanied it, you can see that here. (But we wouldn’t recommend it!)

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh– YALL make up. I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

Of course, now that she’s deleted the Instagram post, some people will undoubtedly claim it’s because she’s still got something to hide. Have those people seen the video for “WAP,” though? Does Megan Thee Stallion look like she’s someone wit anything to hide?



