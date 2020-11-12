Megan Thee Stallion announces her debut full album, Good News

Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

It’s been more than a year since we all survived Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer,” a period of celestial sexiness that threatened to immolate the planet via the up-and-comer’s single- propelling power. This was followed —as was foretold in the Bible—with the flood known as “W.A.P. ” back in August, which similarly promised a deluge of apocalyptic proportions, courtesy of Megan and collaborator Cardi B. Now, after having pretty much crushed the singles and EP game through this series of unnatural disasters, Megan The Stallion is finally ready to unleash some Good News. (That’s what her debut full-length album is called, see : Good News.)

Per a press release sent out into the ether today, “ The album takes its title from Megan’s ethos that in the midst of everything negative going on in the world, we all have the ability to make and become our own good news.” (We find this contention to be slightly dubious in the wake of viral pandemics and political chaos, but hey, that’s probably why we’ve had 0 songs chart at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 2 00 this year.) The release will cap off a year that’s seen incredible success for the rapper, including various streaming accolades, numerous B.E.T. awards, and an acknowledgement by Time of being one of the most influential people of the year. And while we can’t imagine she’s entirely thrilled to be the face of a year in which she was also, y’know, shot (in addition to feuding with her label, and also everything else) , it’s still frankly undeniable that the age of Thee Stallion has well and truly arrived.

Good News is scheduled to arrive next week, on Friday, November 20; pre-orders will reportedly open up tonight, along with a trailer for the album proper.