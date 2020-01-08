Meet the year's first bovine breakout in this trailer for Kelly Reichardt's First Cow

Screenshot : A24 ( YouTube

Kelly Reichardt, whose Meek’s Cutoff was one of our favorite films of the decade, returns with another intimate character study in March, this time with the help of A24. The acclaimed distributor is throwing its weight behind First Cow, a period piece set in the Oregon Territory about two men whose new business venture relies on a prized milking cow. And, buddy, this cow is gonna be a star. Those furry ears, that shiny snout, the placid stare—step aside, Baby Yoda.

Of course, John Magaro and Orion Lee also look excellent as a struggling cook and a Chinese immigrant, respectively, in the film, which looks as sweet and amusing as it does emotionally resonant . Watch the trailer below.

First Cow arrives in theaters on March 6, 2020.