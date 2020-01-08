Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Meet the year's first bovine breakout in this trailer for Kelly Reichardt's First Cow

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
21
Save
Screenshot: A24 (YouTube)

Kelly Reichardt, whose Meek’s Cutoff was one of our favorite films of the decade, returns with another intimate character study in March, this time with the help of A24. The acclaimed distributor is throwing its weight behind First Cow, a period piece set in the Oregon Territory about two men whose new business venture relies on a prized milking cow. And, buddy, this cow is gonna be a star. Those furry ears, that shiny snout, the placid stare—step aside, Baby Yoda.

Of course, John Magaro and Orion Lee also look excellent as a struggling cook and a Chinese immigrant, respectively, in the film, which looks as sweet and amusing as it does emotionally resonant. Watch the trailer below.

First Cow arrives in theaters on March 6, 2020.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

Kelly Reichardt on the re-release of her debut and being mad as hell

Before she broke through with Old Joy, Kelly Reichardt made the outlaw comedy River Of Grass

The 100 best movies of the 2010s

About the author

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

TwitterPosts