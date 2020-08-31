Meet the unlucky survivors of a global pandemic in the first teaser for CBS All Access' The Stand

Screenshot : CBS All Access

Josh Boone’s New Mutants opened to tepid reviews and plenty of vitriol on Friday, but the filmmaker’s already moved on to promoting his next project, one that won’t take three years to premiere. In December, CBS All Access will debut Boone’s eight-part adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, a post-apocalyptic story about a deadly pandemic that helps trigger a war between the forces of light and dark. You know, just some great escapist entertainment.



Advertisement

On Sunday night, CBS All Access shared its teaser trailer for the series, which is slated to premiere just before Christmas. The mostly wordless clip is filled with images familiar to fans of the book (or the enduring 1994 miniseries), from the cornfields of Hemingford Home to the halls of the Stovington Plague Center to the dusty hole in the highway that sets the stage for the final act. Owen Teague’s Harold Lauder, arguably the book’s most compelling character, is particularly on display, which makes sense since Harold’s “incel” tendencies are as relevant now as they were in the ‘70s. And floating above it all: Alexander Skarsgård’s Randall Flagg, the opportunistic devil working to explot mass death and societal unrest.

Give it a watch below.

James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg, and Heather Graham round out the series’ massive cast, which also includes Marilyn Manson in an unnamed role (probably the Trash Can Man, but who knows?).

Advertisement

The Stand debuts on CBS All Access on December 17.