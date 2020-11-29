Meet the sleeker, terrifying Daleks in the trailer for the Doctor Who holiday special

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks Image : BBC America

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks seems like an appropriately ominous direction in a year packed with horrors. BBC America released a quick trailer for the upcoming holiday special on Sunday, which includes no shortage of noteworthy talking points. But since the forthcoming installment does place the mechanic villains squarely at the center of the narrative this time around, it’s only fitting that we first take a moment to marvel at the new Dalek design in action. The black-and-chrome update was revealed on the cover of RadioTimes on Friday, however fans of the old bronze look needn’t worry about about the old fixtures getting the boot: EP Chris Chibnall confirmed for the U.K. outlet that the new design will coexist with the original recipe Daleks in the Doctor Who universe.

But that’s not the only development that fans can look forward to in the new special. The teaser also boasts of the returns of John Borrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness, the Doctor Who favorite and Torchwood star; and Chris Noth’s disgraced businessman, Jack Robertson. Here’s the official synopsis, per BBC America:

Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor [Jodie Whittaker] at the end of season 12, where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming New Year’s Day special, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack’s help, the gang are set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet.

Revolution of the Daleks will premiere on BBC America on Friday, January 1 at 8 PM ET/PT. Check out the trailer below.