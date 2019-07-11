Photo: Universal (Getty Images)

Good news, people who grew up watching (already-old reruns of) The Flintstones: The classic Honeymooners homage about a dumb caveman, his cereal-loving friend, and their far-too-patient wives is coming back as a “primetime animated adult comedy series.” That comes from Variety, which says this is “based on an original idea featuring characters from The Flintstones,” so it won’t necessarily be a remake of the old show, but some of our old friends (Mr. Slate? The Great Gazoo? The prehistoric bird that is also a can-opener?) will at least show up.

This project doesn’t have a network attached yet, but it is coming from Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions company and Warner Bros. Animation, so some WB-friendly streaming service—cough HBO Max? cough—could be a safe bet. As for the storyline, Adult Swim’s Harvey Birdman: Attorney At Law hit on a pretty good take for a Flintstones reboot: