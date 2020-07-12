Screenshot : Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek spaceships are pretty big, but the TV shows and movies generally just focus on the dozen or so crew members who work on the bridge or in the medical bay. CBS All Access’ new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks is taking a different approach, putting the primary emphasis on the people who work on, well, the lower decks of a big Enterprise-style ship called the U.S.S. Cerritos. On paper, that seems like it would make for a boring cartoon about people plugging space leaks, refilling the unobtanium capsules, or emptying the space toilets (we don’t know how spaceships work), but in this trailer for Lower Decks, it actually looks a lot more fun and action-packed—though there is some space toilet stuff.

Actually, it seems like Lower Decks is actively pushing against the idea that it’s about the people on a Star Trek crew who don’t matter, with its main characters taking a surprisingly active role in exciting space adventures, but it at least makes for a fun trailer. The show comes from Rick And Morty writer Mike McMahan and stars Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Well, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, and Jerry O’Connell. The show premieres on CBS All Access on August 6, with new episodes coming every Thursday.