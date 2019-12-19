Meet the "cool, crime-fighting doctors" of Medical Police in Netflix comedy's first trailer

Screenshot : Medical Police ( YouTube

Call them “doctor cops” or “cop doctors,” but Childrens Hospital alums Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes are way too comfortable with handguns in the trailer for Netflix’s new spin-off of the beloved Adult Swim series. The original creators—Krister Johnson, David Wain, Rob Corddry, and Jonathan Stern— are back for the 10-episode show, as are cast members Malin Akerman, Lake Bell, and Ken Marino.

Also on hand is a deadpan Craig Robinson and the great Jason Schwartzman, whose weirdo accent just perfectly ensconces the words “cool, crime-fighting doctors.” The “ crime” they’re fighting, it turns out, is related to a “civilization-threatening virus” and the search for a cure. It looks very silly. In a good way. Obviously.

Here’s a synopsis:

From the inimitable team behind Childrens Hospital, Medical Police follows two American physicians (Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus. They’re soon recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure, all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak. Building on the legacy of its predecessor Childrens Hospital, Medical Police triples as an action-packed thriller, a mystery-wrapped love story and, ultimately, a globetrotting comedy series.

It premieres on Netflix on January 10, 2020.