Clips

Meet the "cool, crime-fighting doctors" of Medical Police in Netflix comedy's first trailer

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Medical Police (YouTube)

Call them “doctor cops” or “cop doctors,” but Childrens Hospital alums Rob Huebel and Erinn Hayes are way too comfortable with handguns in the trailer for Netflix’s new spin-off of the beloved Adult Swim series. The original creators—Krister Johnson, David Wain, Rob Corddry, and Jonathan Stern—are back for the 10-episode show, as are cast members Malin Akerman, Lake Bell, and Ken Marino.

Also on hand is a deadpan Craig Robinson and the great Jason Schwartzman, whose weirdo accent just perfectly ensconces the words “cool, crime-fighting doctors.” The “crime” they’re fighting, it turns out, is related to a “civilization-threatening virus” and the search for a cure. It looks very silly. In a good way. Obviously.

Here’s a synopsis:

From the inimitable team behind Childrens Hospital, Medical Police follows two American physicians (Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus. They’re soon recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure, all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak. Building on the legacy of its predecessor Childrens Hospital, Medical Police triples as an action-packed thriller, a mystery-wrapped love story and, ultimately, a globetrotting comedy series.

It premieres on Netflix on January 10, 2020.

