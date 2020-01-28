Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Meet Shirley Temple King, the internet's toughest (and youngest) Shirley Temple critic

Reid McCarter
Filed to:Aux
9
Save
Screenshot: MyRecipes (YouTube)

Before the internet, children had to exchange Shirley Temple reviews through word of mouth. It was a primitive time—an age where the finer points of non-alcoholic cocktail flavor profiles were ephemeral, the hard-won knowledge of kids everywhere lost to time soon after its owners grew up. Now, in 2020, we have The Shirley Temple King, a boy who’s been steadily reviewing every one of the fizzy red drinks he can find and committing them to posterity on his Instagram.

Under a page description that reads “Rating Shirley Temples (non alcoholic duhh) across all sorts of establishments,” we’re greeted with row after row of the King himself smiling into the camera, almost always next to a glass of the beverage to which he’s devoted his early critical work.

Advertisement

Through one recent video, we see the cornerstones of his review style all in one place. The King introduces himself, proclaiming his love of both Shirley Temples and Super Mario, then takes a sip. “Well, I don’t really like the cup ‘cause it’s plastic,” he says, getting the words out before the immediate first impression of taste can leave his mind. “But also, it’s kinda like ... they got one cherry, but they did a bit too much grenadine. So I’m gonna give it a flat seven.”

The King doesn’t mince words. Watch him in an earlier video, dissecting a sip that, while “pretty good,” has “too much 7-Up, too much Sprite,” and awarding it a measly 6.2.

Advertisement

A home video sees him choosing between two bottled options. One is “too tangy,” eliciting the disgusted expression that beverage makers see in their nightmares, knowing it can sink their product as soon as it wrinkles the kid’s face. The other is “too sweet,” but wins based on its “bubbly-ness.”

Advertisement

In others, we see just how far presentation goes in the King’s books. Providing a “fancy glass” or filling up an enormous one seems to lead to a gain in points capable of overwhelming other important criteria like cherry amounts.

Advertisement

The second of these videos makes clear just how serious the King is about his judgments. Even with a server checking in on his table—prodded, no doubt, by a manager desperate for a good reviewhe continues, awarding a disappointed five as staff lingers nearby.

Advertisement

Not even the presence of an adult—the group of people who furnish him with the Shirley Temples he needs in order to do his work—is enough to sway the King’s opinions. This is reassuring. His reviews are of the highest ethical standing and obviously a reputable guide to the sometimes confusing world of mocktails that his fellow baby diners require. All hail the King.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from News

John Mulaney talking about working with kids is almost as fun as Mulaney working with kids

Billie Eilish asked kids, "When we fall asleep, where do we go," and it got creepy

The teens are using to TikTok to own themselves with glorious sports fails