Screenshot : YouTube

Just a few days ahead of the release of Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake—stay tuned for our review on Monday— a new trailer has arrived to tease the horror that will soon distract us from the terror of our current day-to-day. Gnashing teeth, mutated hulks, the rumbling roar of “Staaarrrssss”—they’ll feel like a vacation from our president’s daily misinformation rallies.



Where the previous trailer was heavy on environments, this one focuses more on character, depicting the banter between protagonist Jill Valentine and her S.T.A.R.S. counterpart, shaggy-haired Carlos Oliveira. The trailer also offers a glimpse at Resident Evil Resistance, the multiplayer survival title that comes bundled with the game. You’ll be able to play as Jill in that as well.

T he Resident Evil 3 remake lurches onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on April 3, 2020.