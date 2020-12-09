Photo : Netflix

Who the hell needs HBO’s Calm series when you can spend 30 minutes listening to Nicolas Cage wax poetic about swears? That slick little Netflix algorithm has once again clocked our most pressing needs with a six-episode series set to debut on January 5 titled History Of Swear Words, hosted by the world’s foremost acting enthusiast, Nic Cage. (Please note the painting of a peach, the presence of which cannot possibly be a coincidence next to the man who once famously uttered the line “I could eat a peach for hours” in the cinematic masterpiece Face/Off):



Netflix describes the series as:

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History Of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”.

Advertisement

Cage will be joined by various guests, including comedy faves like Joel Kim Booster, Patti Harrison (serving us a pairing we didn’t know we so deeply needed), Nikki Glaser, Nick Offerman (what a TREAT), Sarah Silverman, DeRay Davis, and the king of “sheeeeeeeit” himself, Isiah Whitlock Jr. Experts include Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, Linguist and Educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author Of Word By Word).