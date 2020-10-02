Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts Image : DreamWorks

DreamWorks and Netflix’s Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts comes to its thrilling conclusion in October, and whether this tale end in triumph or tragedy is still kind of a toss-up. Any semblance of surface world peace will not come easily: With the syrupy-toned force of evil Dr. Emilia (Amy Landecker) hellbent on ridding society of its mutated population, Kipo (Karen Fukuhara) and her companions Benson (Coy Stewart), Wolf (Sydney Mikayla), and Dave (Deon Cole) will need some serious help. So, she calling on some of the new friends she’s made throughout her extensive journey, including the Timbercats, the Umlaut Snäkes, the Newton Wolves, and the Humming Bombers. They’ll just have to resist the urge to kill each other first.

Advertisement

Season three will largely follow Kipo as she tries to form HMUFA—that is, the Human Mute Ultimate Friendship Alliance. Yes, it does sound wildly hopeful and pretty cheesy, but that’s Kipo for you: She’s literally survived largely on friendship and high hopes. Of course she’s banking on friendship to stop Dr. Emilia’s deadly bigotry. In the exclusive clip below, we see that her strategy is a bit of a hard sell. We hope it ultimately works. After all, it’s kept the bright teen alive this long. And Dr. Emilia has managed to build a loyal following from a community of scared humans who were once terrorized by recently dethroned mute Scarlamagne (Dan Stevens), so she’s not going down without a fight.



Kipo And The Age Of Wonderbeasts ends its tremendous run when the final ten episodes begin streaming Monday, October 12 on Netflix.