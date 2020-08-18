Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Meet Harpo The Sea Lion and his big, blaring sea lion choir

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:animals
animalsaquariumNatureTikTok
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Meet Harpo The Sea Lion and his big, blaring sea lion choir
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Sea lions are weird. Like, just look at them. Are they cute? Are they terrifying? Make up your minds, you guys. One thing we can all agree on is that they’re generally loud as hell. And, apparently, terrible at timing.

Advertisement

The video comes courtesy of the Aquarium of the Pacific’s TikTok account, which occasionally includes “Ask AOP” segments. What starts as an adorable “contest” of determining which sea lion is the loudest animal at the marina gets suddenly derailed by a jerk named Harpo, who is far too eager to show off his lungs. After Cain and Parker give their best barks, one of the aquarium’s employees posits, “What about you Harpo? Are you the loudest at the—”

Advertisement

“BWAUHHHHHHHHH,” interrupts Harpo, like the big, rude sea lion that he is.

We are then treated to a sea lion chorus, which is about as ridiculous as one can imagine. And yet, there that doofus Harpo is once again, hogging up all the camera time with his theatric howling. Of course, a variety of remixes have since arrived.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jesus, Harpo, get it together, man.

Advertisement
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

New survey reveals that most of us would be totally fine with watching Tenet at home. No, really.

Rose McGowan has accused director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct

Ellen boots multiple producers, promotes DJ tWitch to executive producer

In Boys State, politics is kids’ stuff