Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images )

Sea lions are weird. Like, just look at them. Are they cute? Are they terrifying? Make up your minds, you guys. One thing we can all agree on is that they’re generally loud as hell. And, apparently, terrible at timing.

The video comes courtesy of the Aquarium of the Pacific’s TikTok account, which occasionally includes “Ask AOP” segments. What starts as an adorable “contest” of determining which sea lion is the loudest animal at the marina gets suddenly derailed by a jerk named Harpo, who is far too eager to show off his lungs. After Cain and Parker give their best barks, one of the aquarium’s employees posits, “What about you Harpo? Are you the loudest at the—”

“BWAUHHHHHHHHH,” interrupts Harpo, like the big, rude sea lion that he is.

We are then treated to a sea lion chorus, which is about as ridiculous as one can imagine. And yet, there that doofus Harpo is once again, hogging up all the camera time with his theatric howling. Of course, a variety of remixes have since arrived.

Jesus, Harpo, get it together, man.