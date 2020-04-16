Screenshot : Solar Opposites ( YouTube )

Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has always had a knack for putting a dark spin on recognizable sitcom tropes (going back to House Of Cosbys), and to that end, Hulu’s Solar Opposites—which Roiland co-created with Mike McMahan—looks a lot like a dark reboot of 3rd Rock From The Sun. Except… you know how on that show, the aliens looked like humans and were generally likable? In this trailer, the aliens look like aliens and everyone seems to hate them. It also feels very much like the kind of content you’d expect from people who worked on Rick And Morty, but considering the drought we’re going through with that show, something that feels like more Rick And Morty is very welcome. The voice cast includes Thomas Middleditch, Ken Marino, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Phil LaMar, Christina Hendricks, Andy Daly, Alan Tudyk, and (of course) Roiland himself.



Advertisement

Solar Opposites premieres on Hulu on May 8.