Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Meet everyone's least favorite alien family in the new trailer for Justin Roiland's Solar Opposites

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsSolar OppositesJustin RoilandHulu
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Meet everyones least favorite alien family in the new trailer for Justin Roilands iSolar Opposites /i
Screenshot: Solar Opposites (YouTube)

Rick And Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has always had a knack for putting a dark spin on recognizable sitcom tropes (going back to House Of Cosbys), and to that end, Hulu’s Solar Opposites—which Roiland co-created with Mike McMahan—looks a lot like a dark reboot of 3rd Rock From The Sun. Except… you know how on that show, the aliens looked like humans and were generally likable? In this trailer, the aliens look like aliens and everyone seems to hate them. It also feels very much like the kind of content you’d expect from people who worked on Rick And Morty, but considering the drought we’re going through with that show, something that feels like more Rick And Morty is very welcome. The voice cast includes Thomas Middleditch, Ken Marino, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Phil LaMar, Christina Hendricks, Andy Daly, Alan Tudyk, and (of course) Roiland himself.

Advertisement

Solar Opposites premieres on Hulu on May 8.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

ESPN to air both clean and swear-filled versions of '90s Bulls documentary Last Dance

HBO’s We’re Here charms with personality, stage presence, and a little small town magic

Brian Dennehy on DiCaprio, Rambo, and why Saoirse Ronan is the most talented actor around

Even in separate locations, Conan and Sona manage to have a hilarious time at the dick races