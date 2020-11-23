Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Meet everybody's new favorite Mandalorian character: Jeans Guy

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:TV
TVThe MandalorianBaby YodaDisneyJeans GuyStar Wars
1
Save
Back left.
Back left.
Screenshot: Disney+

Disney has the most coveted IP in the land and it’s not letting it go to waste. Mickey’s at work on numerous spin-offs of the Marvel and Star Wars universes, with stories about Loki and Hawkeye in development alongside an Obi-Wan prequel and a Watto origin story (kidding). With The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) having captured the zeitgeist, it’s likely the studio is eyeing any number of the show’s supporting characters for their own standalone, from Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze to Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth. Of course, nobody’s turned heads quite like the star of last Friday’s episode. No, we’re not talking about Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, but Jeans Guy!

Advertisement

We noted Jeans Guy in our review of the episode, but it’s worth resurrecting as fans have been having a ball with the dude. There’s action figures...

Advertisement

... fan art...

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV

... jokes...

Advertisement

... and a bit of healthy shipping.

Advertisement

We’ve seen enough. Give Jeans Guy a show. He’s the last man in the universe capable of manufacturing denim and must be protected by, uh, Chewy. Put Baby Yoda in a denim onesie. Easy.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

The Crown sings a repetitive ditty about Charles and Diana

Well, here's something new: Play-Doh surgery videos

Even the flunkies have a dazzling way with words in this early screwball comedy

Men discover mysterious metal monolith in Utah wilderness, immediately touch it