Meet everybody's new favorite Mandalorian character: Jeans Guy

Back left. Screenshot : Disney+

Disney has the most coveted IP in the land and it’s not letting it go to waste. Mickey’s at work on numerous spin-offs of the Marvel and Star Wars universes, with stories about Loki and Hawkeye in development alongside an Obi-Wan prequel and a Watto origin story (kidding). With The Mandalorian (and Baby Yoda) having captured the zeitgeist, it’s likely the studio is eyeing any number of the show’s supporting characters for their own standalone, from Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze to Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth. Of course, nobody’s turned heads quite like the star of last Friday’s episode. No, we’re not talking about Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, but Jeans Guy!

We noted Jeans Guy in our review of the episode, but it’s worth resurrecting as fans have been having a ball with the dude. There’s action figures...

... fan art...



... jokes...

... and a bit of healthy shipping.

We’ve seen enough. Give Jeans Guy a show. He’s the last man in the universe capable of manufacturing denim and must be protected by, uh, Chewy. Put Baby Yoda in a denim onesie . Easy.

