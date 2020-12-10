Meet Bob Odenkirk, action star, in the blood-soaked Nobody trailer

Screenshot : Universal Pictures

Man, what a career arc. Bob Odenkirk has gone from acclaimed comedy writer to sketch comedy royalty to arthouse director to Emmy and Golden Globe -nominated actor. Now it’s time for his next trick. In Nobody, the latest film from Hardcore Henry director Ilya Naishuller, Odenkirk is a suburban John Wick, a retired “auditor” who gets sent over the edge after a robbery makes him look like an ineffectual dink.

Speaking of Wick, there’s plenty of that franchise’s DNA on this thing. It was written by Wick alum Derek Kolstad and produced by David Leitch, the stunt expert-turned-producer that also played a big hand in Keanu Reeves’ action hit. Odenkirk, obviously, isn’t your average action star, which is part of this movie’s appeal. That said, the below trailer makes him look like a bonafide hard-ass, roughing up punks on a bus and gunned-up invaders with aplomb.

Watch it below:

Here’s a synopsis:

When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon’s McMafia)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

RZA and Christopher Lloyd co-star alongside Odenkirk and Nielson. Nobody is due out in theaters on February 26.