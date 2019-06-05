Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino (Getty Images), Joe Scarnici (Getty Images)

Now that it finally looks like Bill & Ted Face The Music is actually, really, no-fooling happening—and we get being skittish, because Station knows we’ve all been burnt on the idea of a third Bill And Ted movie before—it’s time to figure out who’s actually going to be in the damn thing. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have, amazingly, never stopped being in it, with their shared enthusiasm for the project being one of the primary reasons it’s still capable of getting made. But Face The Music won’t just feature the OG members of the Wyld Stallyns legacy, which is why the film has just announced the casting of Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Billie Logan and Thea Preston, respectively.

In case the last names didn’t clue you in, Bill and Ted did, of course, name their daughters after each other, with both characters expected to be a major part of their latest time-traveling adventures. Lundy-Paine, for her part, will be best known to fans of Netflix’s Atypical, where she played the main character’s sister. Weaving, meanwhile, was one of the stars of Showtime’s SMILF. (She’s also Hugo Weaving’s niece, not that that matters for anybody but the most trivia-minded, like ourselves.)

Face The Music is set to go into production this month, after being successfully shopped around for the international markets at Cannes last month. Series co-creators Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson have written the script, and Galaxy Quest’s Dean Parisot is set to direct.

[via ScreenCrush]