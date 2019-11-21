Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Meet Al Pacino's merry band of Nazi hunters in the trailer for Amazon's Hunters

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Hunters (YouTube)

Following the ominous, seven-word teaser that dropped earlier this month, Amazon has offered a deeper look at Hunters, a Jordan Peele-produced action series about New York Nazi hunters in 1977. Al Pacino narrates the clip, warning of an “evil among us” that begins as a “spot” but grows into a “scourge.” The time to act, he says, is now.

The trailer ends with a look at the newest recruits of “The Hunt,” with Logan Lerman, Carol Kane, Kate Mulvany, and Saul Rubinek stepping up as the team who discoversa far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans,” per a synopsis.

The clip’s bloody glimpses are also flooded with flashes of MAGA hat red, which we doubt was a coincidence. Also of note: Character actor extraordinaire Dylan Baker looking downright manic in a “Kiss the Cook” apron.

Watch the trailer below.

Hunters doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it’s set to debut sometime in 2020.

