Blumhouse has shared the first trailer for The Craft: Legacy, a “continuation” of the beloved 1996 teen-horror staple that, per this initial footage, sure feels like a remake.

Like its predecessor, Legacy follows the new girl in school, Hannah (Cailee Spaeny), as she’s taken in by three would-be witches who see her as their “fourth.” They play “light as a feather, stiff as a board.” And when David Duchovny tells them to watch out for “weirdos,” Hannah echoes Fairuza Bulk’s famous line from the original: “We are the weirdos, mister.” She even lowers her sunglasses!

Speaking of Balk, a Polaroid of her Nancy Downs is seen in the below clip, the lone evidence that this movie takes place after the events of the 1996 film. Is there some blood connection between she and Hannah? Or have they, like the rest of us, just become so obsessed with The Craft that they’re unconsciously recreating it in their own lives?

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid, Lola Versus), the movie rounds out its teenage coven with Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna, with Duchovny and Michelle Monaghan playing Hannah’s parents.

Watch the trailer below.

The Craft: Legacy premieres on VOD services on October 28. In the meantime, watch the “Vendy Wiccany” episode of PEN15. That’s some quality teen witch content right there.