McDonald's is re-releasing a bunch of its most beloved Happy Meal toys

Kevin Cortez
Screenshot: McDonald’s (YouTube)

McDonald’s recently axed their CEO for having a relationship with an employee, but they’ve figured out a pretty clever way to turn the public’s eyes elsewhere: Re-releasing the Happy Meal toys of decade’s past. Today through Monday, the fast food chain is offering Happy Meals stuffed with some of its most iconic toys, including a Furby, a Sorcerer Mickey statuette, Bugs Bunny from Space Jam, and a small Tamagotchi. The stunt is in commemoration of the Happy Meal’s 40th anniversary.


Here’s a list of every toy you can expect, per a press release:

  • Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
  • Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
  • Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
  • Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
  • Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
  • Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
  • McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
  • Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
  • Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
  • Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
  • Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
  • 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
  • Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
  • My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
  • Furby (Hasbro): 1999
  • Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
  • Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

Obviously missing from action here are those most excellent Mighty Ducks pucks, and a few more entries from the restaurant’s Transformers-aping Changeables line. Of course, none of these toys have anything on that super sick Pokémon line from Burger King, but hey, a Space Jam toy in 2019 is pretty cool, too.

