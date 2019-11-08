McDonald's is re-releasing a bunch of its most beloved Happy Meal toys

McDonald’s recently axed their CEO for having a relationship with an employee, but they’ve figured out a pretty clever way to turn the public’s eyes elsewhere: Re-releasing the Happy Meal toys of decade’s past. Today through Monday, the fast food chain is offering Happy Meals stuffed with some of its most iconic toys, including a Furby, a Sorcerer Mickey statuette, Bugs Bunny from Space Jam, and a small Tamagotchi. The stunt is in commemoration of the Happy Meal’s 40th anniversary.





Here’s a list of every toy you can expect, per a press release:



Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

(McDonald’s): 1988 Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

(McDonald’s): 1988 Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

(McDonald’s): 1988 Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

(McDonald’s): 1989 Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

(McDonald’s): 1990 Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

(McDonald’s): 1991 McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

(Mattel): 1993 Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

(McDonald’s): 1995 Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

(Hasbro): 1995 Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

(Warner Brothers): 1996 Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

(Ty Beanie Baby): 1997 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

(Disney): 1997 Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

(Bandai): 1998 My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

(Hasbro): 1998 Furby (Hasbro): 1999

(Hasbro): 1999 Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

(Disney): 2002 Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

Obviously missing from action here are those most excellent Mighty Ducks pucks, and a few more entries from the restaurant’s Transformers-aping Changeables line. Of course, none of these toys have anything on that super sick Pokémon line from Burger King, but hey, a Space Jam toy in 2019 is pretty cool, too.

