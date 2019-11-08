McDonald's is re-releasing a bunch of its most beloved Happy Meal toys

McDonald’s recently axed their CEO for having a relationship with an employee, but they’ve figured out a pretty clever way to turn the public’s eyes elsewhere: Re-releasing the Happy Meal toys of decade’s past. Today through Monday, the fast food chain is offering Happy Meals stuffed with some of its most iconic toys, including a Furby, a Sorcerer Mickey statuette, Bugs Bunny from Space Jam, and a small Tamagotchi. The stunt is in commemoration of the Happy Meal’s 40th anniversary.
Here’s a list of every toy you can expect, per a press release:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
Obviously missing from action here are those most excellent Mighty Ducks pucks, and a few more entries from the restaurant’s Transformers-aping Changeables line. Of course, none of these toys have anything on that super sick Pokémon line from Burger King, but hey, a Space Jam toy in 2019 is pretty cool, too.
Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com