Weird days for Marvel’s beloved, highly lucrative Cinematic Universe of late, as the franchise spent the last year killing, space-exiling, or time-boyfriend-ing off many of its most recognizable (and marketable) heroes. As a replacement for The Avengers—and with plans to capitalize on Disney’s recent X-Men acquisitions still years out from bearing fruit—the company has so far offered up…a pretty good Spider-Man movie (which another company actually owns) and, well, The Eternals (who are not The Inhumans.)

It’s with this slate of shrugs (which also includes a handful of sequels, plus the smaller-scale Shang-Chi and Black Widow movies) that the company will be heading to San Diego Comic-Con this year, hoping to build up a new round of fan enthusiasm to overcome all those lost in The Blip. Which might help explain a small tidbit dug up (by Birth.Movies.Death) from a recent Variety report on the company’s Con plans: Reports that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown—fresh off her latest bout of Hawkins brain magic duties—might also appear in the Angelina Jolie-starring Eternals movie.

Brown last appeared in theaters earlier this summer, when she played a big lizard whisperer in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. Her hypothetical casting in Eternals (not Inhumans) is still, like most details about the film, largely apocryphal; at this point, we’re not even entirely convinced that Marvel’s not fucking with us by hiding a Fantastic Four movie behind the Eternals label. (Millie Bobby Brown is: The ever-loving blue-eyed Thing.) Jolie is the only confirmed star for the movie, based on god-ish beings conceived by Jack Kirby in the 1970s; other names circling it include Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden. We’ll presumably know more when Marvel makes its return to Comic-Con in a little more than a week.