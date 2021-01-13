Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker join list of Jeopardy! guest hosts

Photo credits: Left: Mayim Bialik (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association), Right: Bill Whitaker (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Jeopardy! continues to find itself facing one hell of a brainteaser: Who do you find to step into the sensible shoes of the late Alex Trebek, one of the most beloved game show hosts in the history of the medium ? Today, the answer to that question (or question to that answer, possibly ) seems to have expanded even more, with Variety reporting that Mayim Bialik and CBS reporter Bill Whitaker have both joined the roster of guest hosts who’ll tackle the show until a permanent replacement can be found. Oh, and also NFL star Aaron Rodgers, a man who, we feel compelled to note, has talked in the past about how he definitely, absolutely, one time saw a UFO. So that’s neat !

In Rodgers’ defense, he’s also the only person in this group of new guest hosts to have not only played in America’s last real meritocracy of any worth, but to have won it, beating Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful and Arizona senator Mark Kelly in a Celebrity Jeopardy! game in 2015. And while that does put him slightly behind, in winnings terms , the show’s first guest host—Ken Jennings, its most-successful contestant ever—it does put him firmly ahead of Bialik, Whitaker, and the also-set-to-guest-host Katie Couric, extraterrestrial visitations be damned.

Couric is next up at the podium, taking over after Jennings steps down. Jeopardy! has also announced that it’ll be making a charitable contribution on each host’s behalf, equal to the total winnings of the contestants from their particular week of games.