Maybe Sung Kang will find #JusticeForHan in Stephen King's Lisey's Story adaptation

Will the Fast And Furious franchise ever satiate the #JusticeForHan sect of its fandom, who want nothing more than to see Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw—a one-time villain who turned face in The Fate Of The Furious and Hobbs & Shaw—pay for brutally murdering Sung Kang’s Han Seoul-Oh? Writer Chris Morgan says yes. Longtime F&F star Michelle Rodriguez says no. So, while they sort that out, Kang is looking for justice elsewhere, specifically on Apple TV+.

Variety reports that Kang has joined the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s lovely 2006 novel Lisey’s Story. J.J. Abrams is producing the 8-episode series along with King, who’s also writing each episode. Jackie’s Pablo Larrain will helm the project, and the enticing cast includes Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Dane DeHaan, and Joan Allen. Will Statham show up to ruin this party, too? King, after all, has a thing for cars.

Lisey’s Story follows the titular widow as she copes with the recent loss of her husband and confronts the secret, supernatural place where he often retreated. Kang will play a Castle Rock police officer assigned to Lisey’s house as she deals with a deranged stalker. His character’s name is Dan Beckman, meaning may or may not be adopting the #JusticeForDan hashtag after this thing airs.