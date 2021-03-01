Photo : Jeff Kravitz ( Getty Images )

Following her touchy-feely appearance on last night’s Golden Globes, Maya Rudolph is returning to SNL, this time as host. The former longtime SNL cast member will be the first host when the show returns on March 27 after a brief hiatus:



The series is coming off a five-week run that concluded over the weekend in a fairly underwhelming episode with Nick Jonas pulling double duty as host and musical guest .

This marks Rudolph’s second time hosting SNL since leaving the cast in 2007, but she’s made plenty of memorable appearances since—including several guest spots as V ice P resident Kamala Harris opposite Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden. Carrey made the decision to step away from playing now-P resident Biden following the 2020 election, and SNL’s political sketches have since shifted focus to mocking senators like Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong). With Rudolph’s return to SNL, it’s likely she’ll reprise her affectionate portrayal of Harris, though it’s still unclear if or when the show will recast Biden.

Rapper Jack Harlow will join Maya Rudolph on stage as SNL’s first musical guest post-hiatus.