Tom Cruise brought his radiant, thetan-free smile to Comic Con today to premiere the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, the sure-why-not sequel to the 1986 classic. “I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you,” Cruise told the crowd, adding that, “to me, Top Gun is about competition.”

Cruise, be it in a cockpit or on a motorcycle, is front and center in the trailer, which finds a crotchety Ed Harris dressing down the decorated pilot for never making rank. “The end is inevitable, Maverick,” he intones. “Your kind is heading for extinction.” Oh, not so, sir. Cruise’s Maverick, now a flight instructor, is still rocking his signature bomber jacket and Ray-Bans, and, baby, they still fit.

General Jon Hamm struts around with a grimace as newcomer Glen Powell flaunts his washboard abs on the volleyball field and, folks, don’t expect anything revelatory. Apparently they’re fighting drones? Oblivion’s Joe Kosinski directed the film—Cruise is nothing if not loyal—which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, and Miles Teller, who’s playing the son of Anthony Edwards’ late pilot, Goose. Val Kilmer will also be present, the actor reprising his role as Iceman.

Top Gun: Maverick is due out next year. Watch the full trailer above.