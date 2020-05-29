Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Matthew Rhys is Perry Mason in the first trailer for HBO's noirish revival

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsPerry MasonMatthew RhysTrailerHBO
Illustration for article titled Matthew Rhys is iPerry Mason /iin the first trailer for HBOs noirish revival
Screenshot: HBO (YouTube)

Erle Stanley Gardner published his first Perry Mason story in 1933, brought the character to TV in 1957, and saw variations of the daring criminal defense attorney unfold in the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Now, HBO is reviving the character for a new series with The Americans’ Matthew Rhys at the helm. Today, the network released its first trailer.

Set in a seedy, shadowy vision of Los Angeles in 1931, HBO’s tale drops Mason in the middle of a child kidnapping case that intersects with an evangelical sect led by Tatiana Maslany’s charismatic Sister Alice.

The incredible supporting cast includes John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Nate Corddry, and Lili Taylor, and Robert Downey Jr. produces through his Team Downey production company. Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones, alums of shows like Friday Night Lights and Boardwalk Empire, created the series.

Perry Mason premieres on Sunday, June 21 on both HBO and HBO Max. (Confused about HBO Max? We’ve got answers.)

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

