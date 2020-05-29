Screenshot : HBO ( YouTube

Erle Stanley Gardner published his first Perry Mason story in 1933, brought the character to TV in 1957, and saw variations of the daring criminal defense attorney unfold in the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Now, HBO is reviving the character for a new series with The Americans’ Matthew Rhys at the helm . Today, the network released its first trailer.

Set in a seedy, shadowy vision of Los Angeles in 1931, HBO’s tale drops Mason in the middle of a child kidnapping case that intersects with an evangelical sect led by Tatiana Maslany’s charismatic Sister Alice.

The incredible supporting cast includes John Lithgow, Juliet Rylance, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Nate Corddry, and Lili Taylor, and Robert Downey Jr. produces through his Team Downey production company. Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones, alums of shows like Friday Night Lights and Boardwalk Empire, created the series.

Perry Mason premieres on Sunday, June 21 on both HBO and HBO Max. ( Confused about HBO Max? We’ve got answers.)