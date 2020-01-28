Matthew McConaughey reteams with True Detective creator for new TV series

Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey Photo : Jeff Kravitz ( FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images) )

He must’ve pulled the Lincoln Aviator over for a little pause in his ongoing road trip/philosophical treatise, because Matthew McConaughey has a new project in the works. Actually, the stop appears to have been to pick up a hitchhiker—his old collaborator Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of True Detective. And if the two can manage to get moving again without getting stuck in the flat circle that is time itself, they’ll apparently have a new show come out of this encounter.

Variety reports the two men are joining forces again for Redeemer, a (what else?) crime drama series for FX based on Patrick Coleman’s debut novel The Churchgoer. While the name change makes sense— the book’s title more likely to conjure images of a sleepy Su nday-morning service— this material actually sounds close to the Platonic ideal of what you would get if you played a game of Nic Pizzolatto TV series Mad Libs. Seriously, just listen to this description:

It follows a former minister turned dissolute security guard (McConaughey), whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through corruption and criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.

That already sounds like True Detective season four, just without the detectives. This will only be the second time McConaughey has taken a TV role, suggesting he has a “Pizzolatto-or-nothing ” clause in his contract for any television work. The show has been given a straight script-to-series order, meaning that while no release date has yet been announced, it’s possible this project could be well underway—or maybe even debut —on FX before the end of the year. McConaughey will presumably drive himself to the red carpet in his Lincoln Aviator.